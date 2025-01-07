Scholz ally cations US of exhausted ties over Musk’s insults

(MENAFN) Rolf Mutzenich, leader of Germany’s Social Party (SPD) parliamentary group, has warned that Elon Musk’s recent insults toward German leaders could harm relations between Berlin and Washington. In an interview with Spiegel on Wednesday, Mutzenich criticized Musk for calling German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier an "anti-democratic tyrant" and referring to Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “fool” and “Oaf Schitz.” Musk also expressed support for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, calling it "the last spark of hope for this country."



Mutzenich condemned Musk’s comments, stating that such attacks go beyond acceptable limits in relations between friendly nations. He emphasized that Steinmeier, as Germany’s head of state, represents all German citizens, and Musk's remarks were an affront to the entire country. Mutzenich further urged Berlin to clarify whether Musk’s actions align with the stance of the incoming Trump administration.



German officials have suggested that Musk’s comments may be an attempt to influence the upcoming February parliamentary elections in Germany, following the collapse of Scholz’s coalition government. This dissolution came amid disputes over Ukraine aid, economic reforms, and climate policy. During Trump’s presidency, he also criticized Germany’s trade surplus, NATO defense spending, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, creating tensions between the two countries.

