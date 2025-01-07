CARV Announces The Launch Of CARV SVM Chain Testnet: Empowering AI Agents, Redefining Data Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Santa Clara, California, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

CARV , the AI chain ecosystem to enable data at scale, announces the official launch of the CARV SVM Chain Testnet . CARV SVM Chain is an agentic infrastructure designed to enable data sovereignty at scale. As an AI agentic infrastructure that extends SVM's capabilities onto Ethereum, it pioneers a secure and seamless ecosystem for AI agents. Built on zk-technology and powered by Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), CARV SVM Chain delivers unparalleled data privacy, scalability, and liquidity bridging between Ethereum and Solana.

This milestone marks progress in developing secure, scalable, and decentralized ecosystems aimed at supporting AI agents with data sovereignty.

In a time when data holds significant value, CARV remains committed to its mission of enabling individuals and developers to maintain control over their data. Building on its modular data solutions-CARV Protocol, CARV ID, and CARV Play, which have collectively attracted over 15 million registered users and 9 million CARV ID holders, CARV is now extending its innovation to an agentic infrastructure tailored for the next wave of AI-driven applications.

The CARV SVM Chain combines cutting-edge technologies to create an ecosystem where AI agents can autonomously fetch, authenticate, store, and process data, ensuring privacy and security at every step. This chain is built to meet the demands of developers, enterprises, and users seeking a scalable, privacy-preserving infrastructure for AI and beyond.

The CARV SVM Chain is an AI agentic infrastructure that extends SVM's capabilities onto Ethereum. It leverages zk-technology and Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) to ensure data privacy and security. Designed to support native AI agents, CARV SVM Chain empowers them to operate autonomously and interact seamlessly with users and other agents, unlocking unprecedented possibilities in decentralized applications.

Scalability: Harnessing Solana's lightning-fast transaction speeds and low costs.

Security: Bolstered by Ethereum's proven security model and zk-technology.

Liquidity Bridging: Seamless integration with both Solana and Ethereum ecosystems, enabling liquidity access.

Privacy: Data interactions are secured through TEE and zk-proofs, ensuring user and agent data remains confidential. AI Agent Support: Designed to foster intelligent interactions between autonomous agents, users, and applications.



For Developers: The chain incentivizes developers to build and maintain a thriving ecosystem of AI agents and decentralized applications. Its scalability, security, and interoperability remove barriers to innovation.

For Users: CARV SVM Chain empowers individuals with full ownership and control of their data, allowing them to monetize their information while ensuring privacy. Imagine owning your digital identity and receiving equitable rewards for its use in AI-driven services. For AI Agents: Native AI agents benefit from an ecosystem designed specifically for their needs, enabling them to make intelligent decisions, collaborate autonomously, and solve complex problems in real-time.

CARV SVM Chain Offerings

The possibilities CARV SVM Chain offers: AI agents that autonomously learn, interact, and evolve with users, transforming how data is utilized across industries, empowering users to control, aggregate, and monetize their data while ensuring privacy, fairness, and equitable compensation.



In Gaming: Redefines engagement through intelligent NPCs and personalized experiences powered by AI agents.

In DeSci: Enables global researchers to collaborate on sensitive data with privacy-preserving tools, accelerating breakthroughs in areas like personalized medicine. As a personalized AI companion: redefines digital interactions, providing emotionally intelligent support and companionship in a rapidly expanding market.

The testnet launch is a unique opportunity for early adopters to gain firsthand experience with this infrastructure. Developers, AI enthusiasts, and blockchain pioneers are invited to:



Build applications that leverage the unparalleled scalability, security, and privacy of CARV SVM Chain.

Explore new potential earnings by developing AI-driven decentralized applications. Shape the future of AI ecosystems and decentralized data sovereignty.

About CARV

CARV is building an AI chain ecosystem to enable data sovereignty at scale. By empowering AI agents with secure, unified infrastructure, CARV enables intelligent, collaborative operations through its SVM Chain, offering trustless consensus, cryptographic proofs, and verifiable execution. With the D.A.T.A Framework, CARV enriches AI with high-quality, on-chain and off-chain data, allowing agents to learn, evolve, and collaborate dynamically. With over 15M users and 9M CARV IDs, CARV ensures privacy and data control while providing AI agents with powerful, cross-chain insights, creating a secure, innovative ecosystem for both AI and human collaboration.

Supported by $50M in funding from top-tier investors like Tribe Capital, HashKey Capital, and Animoca Brands, and backed by a team of veterans from Coinbase, Google, and Binance, CARV is committed to fostering a decentralized future where data is a valuable, user-owned asset.