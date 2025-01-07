HMPV May Be More Common Than Reported In India Virus Has Circulated For Years: Scientists

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Scientists have said that there could be more Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India than officially acknowledged because the virus is not new and was never notified by the for reporting by hospitals and the community.

With HMPV cases now reported in India, the government has directed laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research to start testing for the and submit reports to the authorities.

“Since HMPV is reported every year during winters and was not notified, it is likely that there may be more cases in India. However, we do have any threat from HMPV,” a senior ICMR scientist said.“The country's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme data is not showing any kind of concern related to HMPV and no surge related to the respiratory disease.”

HMPV attracted attention globally after China reported a surge in the respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms in the week ended 22 December. So far, India's health ministry has officially declared two cases in India in infants aged 3 months and 8 months who were admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the states and Union Territories to review the situation in the backdrop of the HMPV outbreak in China, the ministry said on Tuesday.

“HMPV has circulated all the time in India for the past two decades. It is not a new virus and is regularly being tested in our country. We also have licensed kits available,” the senior ICMR scientist said, adding that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR-Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories.

HMPV is one of many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, especially in the winter and early spring months. The infection is usually mild and self-limiting, and, in most cases, the patients recover on their own.

“HMPV typically becomes severe only in individuals with weakened immune systems. It is important to monitor the situation to learn more about HMPV infections,” said Vikas Mittal, a pulmonologist and director of Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre.“Reports suggest that there hasn't been a significant increase in influenza-like illnesses. So, there's no cause for concern; people just need to follow precautionary measures.”

Srivastava directed the states and UTs to strengthen and review surveillance of cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness. She said the country is well-prepared for any surge in respiratory illness cases.

The health secretary advised the states to publicise ways of preventing the transmission of the virus by measures such as hand hygiene, avoiding touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.