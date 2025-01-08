PCB Relocates ODI Tri-Series Venues To Lahore And Karachi Ahead Of 2025 Champions Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Pakistan Board (PCB) said it has decided to relocate the upcoming men's ODI tri-series to Lahore and Karachi, as the venues are nearing the completion of significant upgrades ahead of hosting 2025 Champions Trophy matches.

The tri-series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan. But the PCB said given the advanced stage of preparations at Gaddafi and National Stadium, it will host the tri-series in these two venues.

In a detailed update, the PCB has assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule in both venues and will be completed before or around the set deadlines.

In terms of Gaddafi Stadium, PCB said its capacity has been increased to 35,000, with new chairs installed, with its inauguration date set in last week of January.“Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring superior viewing quality for fans worldwide.”

“To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens - measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet - will be installed next week. A brand-new players' and officials' hospitality enclosure has also been created, which will be operational by January 25,” it further said.

For upgrades at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, PCB touched upon the significant enhancements made at the venue, including the creation of a new players' and officials' hospitality enclosure at the University End.

“To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort,” it said.

Regarding upgrades at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, PCB stated minor touch-ups are happening. Focus is on the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgrades to hospitality boxes and the installation of two digital replay screens.

PCB also said its curators under the supervision of Tony Hemming, have diligently maintained the outfields and playing surfaces to keep them protected, healthy and fresh during the three stadiums' upgradation process.

“With over 250 workers laboring day and night to meet the 25 January deadline, the PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience and uphold Pakistan's reputation as a premier cricketing destination,” it concluded.