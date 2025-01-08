Regional Experts To Shed Light On Cybersecurity In Smart Buildings At Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Experts from Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Serkal Group and AtkinsRéalis will convene at the Smart Building Summit at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

Topics discussed at the include 'emerging threats in the cyber-physical realm' and 'navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape in smart buildings and homes'

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is the region's premier event for lighting and building and takes place from 14-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai, UAE: As smart cities continue to redefine urban living through connected technologies, the importance of adopting robust cybersecurity measures has become paramount. This critical issue will be under the spotlight at the Smart Building Summit at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East from 14-16 January, when experts will share key insights on how smart buildings and homes can be protected in an increasingly digital world.

Smart buildings have become an integral part of the Middle East region's ambitions for more sustainable and technologically advanced cities. According to a recent report from Business Wire, the Middle East and Africa smart building market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $23.31 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Smart Building Summit is now in its third edition and brings together top-tier technology firms, government leaders, and industry professionals to explore the future of intelligent buildings. The summit is a dynamic hub for pioneering advancements, collaborative breakthroughs, and transformative solutions in today's fast-paced technological landscape.

On the opening day of the Smart Building Summit, Dr Hossam Elshenraki, Professor of Cyber Crime Investigation and Head of the Police Management Department, Dubai Police Academy, will moderate a fascinating panel discussion on cyber security in smart buildings.

The session will feature insights from Kenneth Okai, Building IT Infrastructure Unit Head, Louvre Abu Dhabi; Maher Al Kaabi, Independent Board Member, Al Serkal Group; and Mohannad Salam, Regional Lead – Smart Cities Advisory Middle East, AtkinsRéalis.

The panel of regional experts will discuss how adopting a security-by-design approach can help mitigate the risks associated with integrating smart city technology into operational systems. They will also address emerging cyber threats in the cyber-physical realm and the strategies to address them.

Al Kaabi commented:“Given that smart cities are connected more than ever, buildings are relying on vast amounts of data to make that possible. However, threats have emerged to exploit certain vulnerabilities, such as attacks on cloud-based systems, due to their reliance on remote access. During Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, I will emphasise the importance of integrating security considerations from the very beginning of the design phase.”

On day three of the Smart Building Summit, Dr Nader Ghazal, Chairman of the African-Asian Council for AI & Cybersecurity, will present on 'Navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape in smart buildings and homes'. The session will address the rise of smart buildings and homes, highlighting how increased connectivity through IoT and automation has created new vulnerabilities; and how to mitigate them.

Dr Ghazal will outline how the growing threat landscape, which includes cyber-attacks such as data breaches and ransomware, can be addressed and will emphasise the importance of advanced cybersecurity measures in 'intelligent' environments.

Dr Ghazal said:“As we increasingly rely on technology, our exposure to cyber-attacks also grows. Fortunately, advancements in technology, particularly AI and digital solutions, have significantly mitigated the impact of these attacks.

“Effective mitigation measures include strong authentication, regular software updates, network segmentation and data encryption. User education can also be considered a good remedy to most cyberattacks.”

Other show highlights at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East include the THINKLIGHT conference which provides a platform for regional and international lighting professionals to meet, exchange ideas and share knowledge. The 2025 edition of the conference will be centered on the theme 'Building commonality through culture, creativity and community.' In addition, InSpotLight will reveal the newest breakthroughs in the lighting industry, showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and outlining the latest industry standards and guidelines.

Now in its 18th edition, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is the region's leading event for lighting and building technology. The event is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA's largest trade fair covering the building services sector and will take place in Za'abeel Halls 1-4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

