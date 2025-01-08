MFA Says Azerbaijani Ships Forced Into Eritrean Waters Due To Severe Weather Conditions
Qabil Ashirov
On November 7, 2024, the ships“CMS Pəhləvan,”“CMS İgid,” and
“CMS-3,” operating under the Azerbaijani flag and managed by the
Azerbaijan branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V., were forced into
Eritrean territorial waters due to worsening weather conditions
during their voyage from the Suez Canal to Abu Dhabi in the United
Arab Emirates, Azernews reports, citing a
statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The Ministry noted that despite prior contact with Eritrean port
authorities, the entry into Eritrean 12-mile territorial waters was
unauthorized and the ships were detained by the relevant Eritrean
authority. Among the crew members of the detained ships, 18 are
Azerbaijani citizens.
"After receiving initial information about the incident on
November 7, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately took
control of the situation and responded accordingly.
To address the issue, legal justification was provided to
Eritrean authorities, stating that the entry into Eritrean
territorial waters did not violate international legal norms. This
was communicated through our embassies in the Federal Democratic
Republic of Ethiopia and the Russian Federation. Relevant meetings
were also held at the Eritrean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Eritrean embassies in Turkiye and Moscow.
Efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue, secure the release of
the ships and crew, and provide necessary consular and legal
assistance," the Ministry stated.
