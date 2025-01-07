German Interior Minister announces that Germany will reassess protection status granted to Syrian refugees

(MENAFN) German Interior Nancy Weiser announced that Germany will reassess the protection status granted to Syrian refugees, following reports of improved stability in Syria. According to Weiser, the Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will evaluate whether the protection provided to these individuals is still necessary, and it could be revoked if the situation in Syria is deemed stable enough for their return.



This review will affect individuals without residency rights based on work or education who have not voluntarily returned to Syria. However, Weiser emphasized that those who have integrated well into German society—working, learning the language, and building a life—should be allowed to stay in the country.



Additionally, Weiser highlighted the importance of facilitating the return of refugees who wish to go back to Syria voluntarily. She also called for the swift deportation of individuals convicted of serious crimes, stating that legal measures for deportation have been expanded and will be enforced when the situation in Syria allows. Currently, approximately one million Syrians reside in Germany, with BAMF having previously suspended asylum applications from Syrians after the fall of the Baath regime in December.

