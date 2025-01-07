Singer/Songwriter Mike Hallal Premieres Live-Action Lyric Video For New Album Title Track 'Time For A Turnaround' 10 A.M. EST Friday, January 10, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) RUMFORD, MAINE USA – Veteran New England singer/songwriter/guitarist Mike Hallal debuts a provocative and socially 'timely' live-action lyric for the title song of his upcoming new solo album Time for a Turnaround at 10 a.m. EST Friday, January 10, 2025. Fast paced and visually rich, the new lyric video is the first in a series now in production for the album. The all-original, 14-song, guitar-and-vocal album is out everywhere in digital and CD formats the following Friday, January 17. It features new blues, rock, folk, country, and reggae flavored tunes – with lyrics touching on globalism, terrorism, child abuse, poverty, modern love, and the inalienable right to breathe and dance. It's Mike's 11th full-length release and his first solo album in nearly 30 years.



WORLD IN FOCUS

The new album's title track is a stop-time, jazzy blues-rocker that lyrically takes on the world. It names by acronym the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the United States as complicit in the plight of“Billions of people / Desperate and lonely” and envisions a social“turnaround” for those hurt by bad leadership and policies. The new live-action lyric video amplifies the song's main message with fresh, international sequences and a blend of quick-cut, modern cinematographic techniques. Produced by a rather private and punky creative artist in Delhi, India, the video features a broad scope of people and places, bringing into focus the tune's worldwide social commentary.



VISION FOR TODAY

“We wanted the video to capture the needs and hopes just now of everyday people from around the world,” Mike says,“what with all the fears of World War III and the widespread poverty and injustice seen in most every nation. The vid was conceived in the USA and brought to life by an artist in India who's also an avowed workers rights advocate. I think he's really enhanced the song's underlying vibe and global reach, in a unique way that can only be done by someone with a non-Western point of view and a sympathetic spirit.”



WHERE TO WATCH

Preview the opening clip now at " rel="nofollow" > href=' rel='nofollow'>--a-

> YouTube " rel="nofollow" > href="" rel='nofollow'>--a-mikehallalmusic

> Facebook ?id=61569497521683" rel="nofollow" > href="" rel='nofollow'> ?id=61569497521683

> Broadjam " rel="nofollow" > href=' rel='nofollow'>--a-

> MikeHallal " rel="nofollow" > href=' rel='nofollow'>--a-

To hear clips of all 14 songs on upcoming album Time for a Turnaround, visit mikehallal.

MENAFN07012025003734003177ID1109062259