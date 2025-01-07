Al Shamal Prevail Over Al Wakrah Al Gharafa Beat Al Khor In Qatar Basketball League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shamal SC jumped to third place in the standings of the 2024-2025 Qatar League season after their valuable victory yesterday evening after beating Al Wakrah 94-76 at the conclusion of the games of the eighth and final round of the first half of the competition.

Al Shamal opened the first quarter strongly to end it 23-18, but Al Wakrah returned strongly in the second quarter and succeeded in winning it with a score of 25-17, benefiting from the brilliance of Sindou Ismail Diallo, who scored 41 points to emerge MVP of the match.

However, Al Shamal regained control in the third and fourth quarters, as they ended the third 25-17 and the fourth 29-16 to confirm their superiority in the game.

From Al Shamal's side, Delwan Donte Graham stood out, scoring 26 points and playing a major role in deciding the result in favour of his team.

With this win, Al Shamal raised their tally 13 points, approaching the top spot with only two points behind the leaders Al Rayyan and one point behind Al Sadd.

In another game, Al Gharafa Club succeeded in achieving a big win over Al Khor with a score of (94-67), to leave the bottom of the standings and give themselves a morale boost before the second half of the league.