(MENAFN- The Rio Times) surged past $100,000 overnight, reaching $101,792 by morning on January 7, 2025. The gained 3.76% in the last 24 hours. This milestone follows a period of consolidation around $99,000 over the weekend.



Analysts attribute the rally to several factors. The upcoming inauguration of Donald on January 20 has boosted sentiment. Institutional interest has also grown, evidenced by increased whale activity and inflows. MicroStrategy's continued Bitcoin purchases have further fueled the upward trend.



ETF flows paint a mixed picture. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust saw a record $332.6 million outflow on January 4. However, the overall trend remains positive. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $908.1 million in net inflows on January 5, the largest since mid-December 2024.



Bernstein analysts project Bitcoin ETF inflows to exceed $70 billion in 2025. This forecast doubles the $35 billion seen in 2024. They cite "accelerated institutional adoption" and expectations of a crypto-friendly Trump administration as key drivers.







Technical analysis reveals a bullish cup and handle pattern. Traders now watch resistance levels at $103,647 and $105,000. Bitcoin's market dominance stands at 57%, showcasing its strength relative to altcoins.



The 24-hour trading volume reached $43.5 billion. Bitcoin's market cap remains above $2 trillion, solidifying its position as a major asset class.



Paul Howard, senior director at crypto market maker Wincent, commented on recent ETF outflows. He views them as expected year-end adjustments by institutions managing risk and balance sheets.



Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research , sees potential for further gains. He believes favorable inflation data could spark optimism leading up to Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Bitcoin Shatters $100,000 Ceiling: Market Makers Analyze Bullish Surge

Price predictions for Bitcoin remain bullish. Bernstein and Standard Chartered both forecast $200,000 by late 2025. Our analysis suggests a trading range of $75,500 to $155,000, with an average price of $115,200.



Key events to watch include the CPI data release on January 15 and the FOMC meeting on January 29. Elon Musk's potential introduction of crypto payments on X also looms on the horizon.



Bitcoin's breakthrough marks a significant milestone in its evolution. While short-term volatility may occur, the overall sentiment remains positive . Increasing institutional adoption and favorable macroeconomic factors continue to support Bitcoin's growth trajectory.

