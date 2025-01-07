Russian Attacks Leave Two Dead, 17 Injured In Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, two people died and 17 others were in the past day amid ongoing Russian strikes.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform saw.

According to the official, the following settlements came under enemy fire and airstrikes: Molodizhne, Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Daryivka, Ponyativka, Naddniprianske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Tyahynka, Olhivka, Lvove, Vyrivka, Mykolaivka, Monastyrske, Tomarine, Sablukivka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Odradokamianka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Vesele, Kozatske, and Kherson.

Russian troops hit industrial infrastructure and residential areas in a number of settlements. Four private households, a gas main, a bus, and private vehicles sustained damage.

Two people were killed and 17 were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 6, a Russian drone attacked a packed bus in Kherson, injuring seven and killing one passenger, who was the last remaining ecologist in the area.