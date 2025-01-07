Ukraine's SOF Troops Kill 13 North Korean Soldiers In Action On Kursk Battlefield
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the 8th Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have killed in action another 13 North Korean soldiers during an ongoing raid in Russia's Kursk region.
That's according to the SOF Command, Ukrinform reports.
During the recent mission, SOF soldiers eliminated five North Korean soldiers in a combat encounter and eight more with the help of drones.
After the battle, SOF operators inspected the bodies of the North Korean soldiers and their personal belongings. One of them had a rifle with a collimator sight, a Chinese-Russian Azart radio, and a drone detector, as well as an ID that differs from a regular Russian military ID card. The items found may indicate that he was an officer. He also had on him a communist party appeal letter.
As Ukrinform reported, according to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, North Korean soldiers sporting Russian military uniforms are evicting residents of the village of Makhnovka, Kursk region, Russia, from their homes.
