N. Korea Claims Successful Launch Of New Hypersonic Missile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- North Korea claimed Tuesday it successfully test-fired a new type of intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on the previous day, state reported.

The test of the new strategic weapon system was part of the plans for the development of the national defense capabilities to raise the durability and effectiveness of strategic deterrent against potential rivals, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The missile, fired northeastward from a suburb of Pyongyang, flew some 1,500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching a maximum altitude of 99.8 km before accurately landing on the waters of simulated target in the open sea, the KCNA said. The new compound of carbon fiber was used in the manufacture of the engine body of the new-type hypersonic missile, the report said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test through a monitoring system, expressing great satisfaction over the result of the test-fire, the KCNA said.

"The development of new-type hypersonic missile is mainly aimed to steadily put the country's nuclear war deterrent on an advanced basis," Kim was quoted as saying. "The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state," he said.

"The performance of our latest intermediate-range hypersonic missile system cannot be ignored worldwide, and the system can deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier," he added.

The launch took place as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Seoul for talks with his South Korean counterpart on efforts to deter North Korean threats. It also came two weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20.

The South Korean military said Monday it detected a suspected intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile into the East Sea (Sea of Japan) from the Pyongyang area, which flew some 1,100 km before splashing into the waters. (end)

