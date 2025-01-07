Pre-Orders Open For Huawei Mate X6 With Exclusive Early Bird Offers
Doha: Huawei announced the opening of pre-orders for the highly anticipated Huawei Mate X6 in Estate of Qatar.
This latest generation foldable flagship brings significant upgrades in durability, camera performance, display technology, and multitasking, setting a new benchmark in the industry.
Right now, valued consumers can reserve their Huawei Mate X6 through Huawei's official stores in Qatar.
Pre-orders are available at QR7199 and come in two stunning colors: Nebula Grey and Nebula Red. Early adopters will enjoy exclusive gifts worth up QR 2417 (Watch GT4 as a gift + Huawei Care + and one Work Gift Box)
The Huawei Mate X6 is meticulously engineered for durability without compromising on style.
It offers a large screen experience in a compact form factor perfect for everyday use.
The phone features 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass on the exterior screen, making it 25 times more drop-resistant, while the interior display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate.
An aerospace-grade aluminium frame provides a 37% increase in material resistance compared to previous models, complemented by the new advanced multi-dimensional hinge.
The phone has a refreshingly stunning design inspired by the celestial elegance of star orbits. The Huawei Mate X6 in Nebula Grey edition features a Micro-Nano 3D Topography finish crafted from Vegan Fiber.
