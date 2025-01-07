Ukrainian soldiers desert elite brigade during training in France

(MENAFN) Dozens of Ukrainian have deserted an elite brigade while undergoing training in France, according to AFP reports on Monday, citing a French military official.



The 155th Mechanized Brigade, which was supposed to be a flagship Ukrainian unit, was being trained and equipped by France. Named ‘Anne of Kiev’ after the daughter of medieval prince Yaroslav the Wise, who married French King Henry I, the unit was personally reviewed by French President Emmanuel in northeastern France in October.



Approximately 2,300 soldiers have completed training in France, with an additional 2,200 trained in Ukraine.



While the official did not reveal the exact number of deserters, they noted that the defection rate was "very marginal given the total number of people who have been trained."



The official explained that the soldiers had been stationed in French barracks and were allowed to leave when off-duty. However, they were subject to a disciplinary system imposed by Ukrainian commanders. The official also pointed out that France did not have the authority to apprehend the deserters.

