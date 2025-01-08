Hamas demands full ceasefire from Israel for hostage release amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) Hamas maintained its demand on Tuesday that Israel completely cease its attack on Gaza as part of any agreement to free the captives, and it warned that US President-elect Donald was hasty in threatening "hell to pay" if they were not freed before his inauguration on January 20.



In the most rigorous attempt in months to negotiate a truce in Gaza, Israel and Islamist group officials have been negotiating with mediators from Qatar and Egypt.



Many people in the area now see Trump's inauguration as an unofficial deadline, as the departing US administration has called for a last-ditch effort to reach an agreement before Joe Biden leaves office.



However, as time runs out, both parties accuse the other of obstructing a deal by upholding terms that destroyed all prior attempts at peace for over a year.



Hamas claims that only if Israel agrees to halt the conflict and remove all of its troops from Gaza will it release the other hostages. Israel claims that unless Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are released, the war will not stop.



