Amazon allocates USD11B in Georgia for AI infrastructure expansion

(MENAFN) has revealed plans to invest USD11 billion in the state of Georgia to expand and enhance the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure of its cloud division, Web Services (AWS). The aims to bolster AWS's capabilities to support cloud computing and AI technologies, positioning Georgia as a key innovation hub in the growing AI industry.



The announcement highlighted that the investment will lead to the creation of at least 550 new, highly skilled jobs. As AI technologies demand more advanced cloud infrastructure and processing power, AWS's expansion in Georgia is seen as a strategic move to meet these growing needs. The new infrastructure will include state-of-the-art data centers capable of efficiently running graphics processing units (GPUs) to handle traditional workloads as well as AI and machine learning models.



This investment marks a significant step in AWS's commitment to supporting the future of AI. Amazon has already invested USD18.5 billion in Georgia since 2010, and this latest move further solidifies the company's role in driving technological advancement in the state.



The growing interest of big tech companies in AI infrastructure was also underscored, with Microsoft announcing plans last week to invest USD80 billion in AI technologies in 2025, signaling a broader trend of major investments in the sector.

