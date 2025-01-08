Jordan, Syria establish joint security committee to tackle border threats, drug smuggling

(MENAFN) Jordan's foreign announced on Tuesday that the two countries had decided to establish a combined security committee to guard their border, stop the smuggling of weapons and drugs, and try to stop Daesh from resurrecting.



The addictive, amphetamine-like stimulant known as captagon is being mass-produced in Syria, according to Western anti-drug officials, and Jordan is a transit country to the Gulf states.



Since 2023, Jordan's has carried out a number of preemptive in Syria, targeting groups suspected of having ties to the drug trafficking and their installations, according to Jordanian officials.



“We discussed securing the borders, especially the threat of arms and drugs smuggling and the resurgence of Islamic State. Our security is one, we will coordinate together to combat these mutual challenges,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safari said in a joint press meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani.



After visiting Qatar and the United Arab Emirates after President Bashar Assad was overthrown, Shibani was in Amman when he assured Safadi that drug smuggling would not be a concern to Jordan under the new Syrian government.



