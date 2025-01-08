Ukrainian Court To Try In Absentia Three Members Of Russian Puppet“LPR Parliament”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three“lawmakers” from the self-styled "People's Council of the LPR" are facing trial in absentia in Ukraine for aiding and abetting the enemy.

This was reported by the Security Service on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The SBU has forwarded to court the indictments against three 'lawmakers' from the puppet 'LPR parliament', formed through the so-called 'elections' that the invaders staged in Luhansk region in September 2023. According to the inquiry, they have been collaborating with the enemy as part of the authorities since the outset of the Russian invasion," the report says.

Two of them, Oleksandr Yermolenko and Pavlo Pilavov, were members of the so-called "People's Council of the LPR" in 2018 representing the pseudo-civic movement "Peace to Luhansk Region". Currently, the former represents Russian communists and the latter is part of the United Russia party.

Invaders waging aggressive "war of" in temporarily occupied Luhansk region

Both took active part in the adoption in September 2022 of the“law on referendum” and other legally void "legislation" benefiting the invasion force.

Another traitor, Hennadiy Buneiev, previously headed the "Ministry of Health of the LPR". Now he is also a "United Russia lawmaker" contributing to strengthening the influence of Putin's party in the temporarily occupied territory.

All three are charged with aiding and abetting the enemy under Article 111-1 Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine charged in absentia one of the officials running a Russian prison where Ukrainians are subjected to torture.