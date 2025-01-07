Merck Launches First-To-Market, Cyber-Physical Trust Platform To Tackle Issues Of Product Safety And Counterfeiting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Laura Matz, Chief Science & Officer of Merck stated, "As expectations for product quality control rise, companies must ensure safety and transparency in their industrial value chains while complying with ever-tightening regulations. Until now, they may have struggled to fully digitalize assurance processes because machines did not meet human standards. M-TrustTM

is a first-to-market, cyber-physical trust that enhances product traceability and authenticity by digitally empowering human capabilities in quality control processes. Designed for businesses that want to remain competitive in today's connected world, this innovative technology is also poised to enable the novel business models of tomorrow."



The M-TrustTM

platform enables organizations to improve product quality and authenticity by immutably linking the physical and digital worlds. Powered by advanced Web 3.0 technology, the new offering supports the creation of digital twins for enhanced product security and the digitization of quality control processes.

The platform allows customers to:



Use crypto anchor technologies to link physical products to their digital identities, enhancing traceability and quality assurances throughout the supply chain.



Work within a framework that enables them to build digital systems that translate human capabilities in quality control into more efficient and less error-prone machine-to-machine interactions - the platform can be leveraged to help machines identify objects with certainty and make verifiable claims about them.

Integrate product authenticity into their systems, including the potential for smart contracts that verify data and automate agreements within a value chain.



The M-TrustTM portfolio of software and hardware is first-to-market and built on multi-patented technology. The Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering includes software that can be easily integrated into existing workflows and processes, crypto anchors that are adaptable to different security needs, and corresponding reader hardware.



Built in-house at Merck, this technology is backed by the company's legacy and expertise in product quality and security and is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements, such as the EU Digital Product Passport.



The M-TrustTM

platform is being launched in beta to offer verified users an early invite to be part of the new product's journey. Updates on the general availability will be provided in due course. More information on the new platform and developer-focused software development kits can be found at:



M-TrustTM

is a trademark of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Detailed information on trademarks is available via publicly accessible resources. © 2025 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck generated sales of €

21

billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

All Merck press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

Photo:

Logo:

