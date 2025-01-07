Peshawar Citizen Honored With Indian Civil Award For Heroic Rescue Efforts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A Peshawar resident, Asif Bashir, has earned a remarkable distinction as the second person from the city, after the legendary Khudai Khidmatgar Movement leader Abdul Ghaffar Khan, to be awarded an Indian civilian honor. The Indian has announced that Asif Bashir will receive the prestigious "Jeevan Rakshak Award" on India's Republic Day for his extraordinary rescue efforts during Hajj.

Asif Bashir, who served as a volunteer during the Hajj season, provided first aid to around 350 pilgrims suffering from heat-related illnesses between June 22 and June 27. Amidst the intense heat in Mina, Bashir reportedly carried over 50 individuals, declared critically ill, on his shoulders to a medical center two kilometers away. Of those, 44 survived, including 24 Indian nationals and one British citizen.

The Indian government acknowledged Bashir's selfless heroism, naming him a recipient of the Jeevan Rakshak Award, an honor bestowed on individuals who save lives during emergencies.

Speaking about the recognition, Asif Bashir said,“This award is for all of Pakistan. I acted based on humanity, without regard to nationality. Being honored as a state guest in India is a privilege for all Pakistanis. As a Peshawar native, I dedicate this honor to my fellow Peshawaris.”

In response to India's announcement, the Government of Pakistan has sought details from relevant ministries regarding Asif Bashir's recognition. The British government has also nominated him for the "King Gallantry Award" for saving the life of a British citizen. The Prime Minister's Office has issued a directive to determine whether Bashir has been nominated for a national civilian award and, if not, to initiate the nomination process.