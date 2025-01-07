AI To Bring New Urgency To Reinvention, Become Personal Brand Ambassador: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) As artificial intelligence (AI) diffusion accelerates across enterprises and society at a rate that is faster than any prior technology, 69 per cent of executives, including in India, believe it brings new urgency to reinvention and how systems and the processes it enables are designed, built and operated, a report showed on Tuesday.

The 'Accenture Vision 2025' also predicted that AI will increasingly act as a technology development partner, a personal brand ambassador, power robotic bodies in the physical world, and foster a new symbiotic relationship with people to bring out the best in each other.

According to Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture, unlocking the benefits of AI will only be possible if leaders seize the opportunity to inject and develop trust in its performance and outcomes in a systematic manner so businesses and people can unlock AI's incredible possibilities.

People's trust in AI is essential to it having as broad and positive an impact as anticipated.

Most (77 per cent) executives believe the true benefits of AI will only be possible when built on a foundation of trust , and slightly more (81 per cent) agree that trust strategy must evolve in parallel with any technology strategy.

The primary global research included two parallel surveys: more than 4,000 executives across 21 industries and 28 countries, with India among the countries surveyed, representing a sample size of 190 executives.

“Advancements in digitising knowledge, new AI models, agentic AI systems and architecture enables enterprises to create their own unique cognitive digital brains.” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive-Technology and CTO, Accenture.

The autonomy created by these generalised AI systems can help organisations be more dynamic and intention-driven than ever. It will allow leaders to rethink how digital systems are designed, how people work, and reinvent how they create products and interact with customers, he mentioned.

While 80 per cent of executives worry large language models (LLMs) and chatbots could give every brand a similar voice, 77 per cent agree brands can solve by proactively building personified AI experiences and injecting distinct brand elements, such as culture, values and voice, into those experiences through its digital brain.

Generalist robots will emerge over the next decade, bringing more AI autonomy into the physical world. It will be possible for introductory general-purpose robots to become specialist robots, learning new tasks very quickly, the report noted.

