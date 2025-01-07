TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Gravell

Gerrick Warrington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Christopher Gravell and Gerrick Warrington have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement of top professionals in their 40s.“The professionals were chosen based on a demonstration of impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community,” states the publisher.Christopher Gravell's“practice focuses on commercial and loan documentation for banks, lenders, and other financial institutions,” according to the feature.“Gravell is also well versed in real estate transactions, loan restructures and real property sales. Prior to joining the company, he was a litigation attorney and legislative counsel to a United States Representative.”“Gravell works with numerous large regional and national financial institutions,” the publisher continues.“He has secured documentation for over $100 million in loans for refinancing apartment complexes, acquisition of properties and the construction of several warehouses.”Gerrick Warrington is a“bankruptcy lawyer and commercial litigator who specializes in representing banks, private lenders, loan servicers and other financial institutions and businesses in Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 bankruptcy cases, including appeals,” according to Los Angeles Business Journal.“He also represents businesses, commercial landlords and tenants, and others in business and insolvency-related litigation in state and federal court.”In addition to his work in the courtroom,“Warrington was recently named to the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum's executive committee as Secretary,” states the feature.“He is a sought-after speaker on bankruptcy law at professional organizations and conferences such as the California Bankruptcy Forum Insolvency Law Conference and Beverly Hills Bar Association."

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.