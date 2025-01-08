Zelensky states in 2025 ‘we will ensure everything necessary to take the right steps’

(MENAFN) 2025 should be as fruitful in Ukraine's EU accession talks as needed to meet Ukraine's necessity. Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening announcement, Ukrinform reads.



“A lot of meetings were held today. The of Defense and the General Staff – all available packages, as well as our needs. We are thoroughly preparing for Ramstein. The report from the Foreign Intelligence Service – a lot of issues, our prospects. Today, we also discussed some details of our engagement with the European Union – regarding the negotiation process. The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Government officials, and the Office team were present. This year should be as productive in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations as required to meet Ukraine's needs and, therefore, strengthen the security of all Europe,” he declared.



Zelensky stated that current year's EU leadership will be held first by Poland and after that by Denmark in the second half of the year.



“They are very responsible partners of Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, we will ensure everything necessary to take the right steps,” the Leader noted.



