Delhi To Vote On February 5, Counting On February 8: CEC Rajiv Kumar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.
The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It is a single-phase election... We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote... like we did in Maharashtra,” Kumar said at a press conference.
Bypolls to two assembly constituencies - Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu - will also be held according to the same schedule.
Read Also
EC Set To Announce Schedule For J&K Bye-polls
BJP Got Over Rs 2,600 Cr, Congress Rs 281 Cr Donations: EC
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07012025000215011059ID1109062579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.