Watch Delhi Metro: Women Push, Abuse Each Other Over Seat Netizens Pick Sides

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro has been the capital's lifeline for years. However, recently, it has been in the news for unusual reasons. For instance, last month, 140 metres of cable was stolen from the Metro's Blue Line, disrupting operations.

Now, a has surfaced where two girls can be seen abusing and fighting inside the metro train over a seat.

One of the two women can be heard yelling,“meri godh mein baith jaa (sit on my lap)”.

The other girl takes it literally and sits on the lap. This escalates the issue into a verbal spat.

Later, the girls can even be seen engaging in a physical altercation .

The video has gone viral on social media with over 300,000 views.

Here's how netizens reacted:

In the comments section, some people have defended the girl who took the seat first and beat up the other girl.

“I think her anger was justified. Many ladies try to squeeze in between strangers sometimes without even asking. Not everyone is comfortable with this,” a user said.

Several, however, took a different stance.

“I think sometimes it's a bit of an entitlement. Everyone is coming back from work, and everyone is tired. People who get a seat keep sitting from one end to the other. So I guess sometimes it's okay to give up a seat, and you do not necessarily need to cross an hour journey sitting while someone is standing,” a user said.

“Having said that, there's equally no need for the other people to squeeze in; please respect other people's personal space. Lastly and most importantly lets not throw hands at other people in a public space.”

Many also had a humorous take on the video.

“Why should boys have all the fun,” a user wrote.

“Delhi metro m aapka swagat hai (Welcome to Delhi Metro ),” another said.

“Alexa please play Dangal Dangal,” another said.