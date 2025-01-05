Govee Announces New Lighting Technology For Elevated Living Experiences At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Creative Lighting For Personalized Space: Gaming Pixel Light, Mini Panel Lights and Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL

Govee's Gaming Pixel Light

delivers a richer pixel art experience with more precise, vibrant displays, empowering users to unlock their creativity through enhanced AI Lighting bot and DIY personalized features. There is a wide array of pixel content, from real-time weather updates and time displays to schedules and information retro electronic speaker combines pixel art with 8-bit music, creating a vibrant and immersive visual experience. With its easy installation-suitable for both hanging and tabletop setup- this pixel light seamlessly combines functionality with fun, elevating every gaming session.

The new Govee Mini Panel Lights redefine playfulness and customization with its compact design and unparalleled versatility. Experience enhanced vibrancy with RGBIC colors brought to life through a curved transparent lampshade and 15 lamp beads, delivering a stunning three-dimensional effect that transforms any room. The advanced built-in MCU chip in the product takes the guesswork out of creating stunning designs. Once the panel lights are assembled, the app intelligently recognizes the layout, eliminating the need for users to manually check each panel-offering a seamless and effortless setup experience. Enjoy ultimate customization freedom with push-type connections supporting up to 120 panels and over 50 lighting effects, unlocking limitless possibilities for creative expression and transforming your space into a personalized masterpiece.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL elevates home entertainment with a pioneering combination of audio and visuals brought to life by Govee's industry-leading RGBICWW lighting technology and JBL's expertise in powerful, high-quality sound. Enjoy the next level immersive audio-visual experience with real-time light and sound synchronization, harmonizing dynamic visual effects to the beats of your favorite music. The Table Lamp 2 Pro

x Sound by JBL features an expanded curved lighting surface with an ultra-high density array of 210 independently-controlled LED beads, delivering a vibrant spectrum of colors, warm-to-cool white light. The portable and rechargeable lamp offers flexibility to enjoy the ultimate light and sound experience anywhere in your home.

Bring Color to Daily Life with Govee's New Ambient Lighting Innovations



Lighting is essential to daily life, shaping everything from productivity to personal expression. Besides white lighting for daily living, colored lighting is important for setting vibes and moods, making at-home entertainment more enjoyable. In 2025, Govee continues to lead the way in smart ambient lighting with advanced technologies such as RGBICWW and LuminBlendTM , seamlessly integrating warm white and dynamic colored lighting. These innovations enable users to create tailored lighting environments for productivity, relaxation, or entertainment. Govee will showcase a wide range of new products to enhance every home at this year's event:



Indoor Lighting :

Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp, Strip Light with Skyline Kit, Ceiling Light Pro and dining lamps for curated atmospheres.

Outdoor Lighting : Outdoor Lamp Post Lights, Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, Outdoor Pathway Lights 2 and more, provides flexible, stylish, and captivating lighting for exterior spaces. Personalized Light Show : Govee Dreamview allows users to effortlessly customize light shows to suit their moods and preferences.

Industry Leading AI Lighting and Matter Integration

Govee is revolutionizing lighting experiences with the Govee AI Lighting Bot, an advanced AI-powered system that enables users to create highly personalized lighting effects. Featuring a self-trained large-scale model with 12 billion parameters and an innovative color-tuning algorithm, it delivers exceptional accuracy and dynamic AI lighting effects, perfect for both linear and surface lighting. With a user-friendly interface and the ability to quickly generate and customizable AI lighting effects in just one second, the AI Lighting Bot offers unparalleled creative flexibility. Supporting over 200 Govee products, it seamlessly integrates with Govee's AI Dreamview, empowering users to easily apply AI-generated effects and tailor their lighting to fit any mood or style.

A growing number of Govee products now support the Matter standard, enabling effortless integration with major smart home systems like Google Assistant and Alexa. This enhanced compatibility simplifies smart lighting, making it more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for everyday use.

CES Showcase and Product Availability

CES attendees will be the first to explore the latest from Govee at Venetian Expo, Booth No.51916, including how elevated smart ambient lighting enhances everyday living through creativity, connection, and more.

Featured products like the Govee Gaming Pixel Light and Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL will be available in late Q2 2025. Govee Mini Panel Lights are currently available on the Govee website

and Amazon , retailing for $99.99. For more details about the brand, please visit govee .

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Lights Can Be Fun," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited