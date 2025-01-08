Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Plans To Teach Celeb Contestants Cooking In ‘Laughter Chef Season 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) After a successful first season, chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has many plans for the second installment including teaching the contestants some cooking and giving importance to food along with humour.

He said,“I think there are a lot of expectations from this season, especially because of the success of the previous one. Many people have high hopes, and this time, we will try to focus more on the food. Our stars, along with showcasing their comedy, should also pay attention to cooking good food.”

The chef added:“This way, people can see another side of them-not just their humor but also their culinary skills. I will make every effort to ensure that food gets the importance it deserves in this season, along with everything else.”

The second season will feature a new set of actor guests, whom he plans to teach some culinary skills.

“I also plan to teach them some cooking because I'm sure not all of them are experts in it. I'll guide and help them become better cooks and introduce them to the art of fine cooking. That's something I'll definitely try to do,” he said.

He promises to bring out his humorous side more this season.

“It was there in the first season, but not as much as I would've liked. This time, I'll focus on combining the humor I'm known for with the culinary skills I've displayed in previous shows course, bonding with Krishna, Sudesh, and Kashmera will also be a big part of this journey, and I'm really looking forward to it,” he added.

Asked how he maintains a balance between being a chef and a TV host, chef Harpal said:“Being a chef means focusing entirely on food and guiding people on what they should do while cooking. As a chef on TV, it's about effectively communicating and showing viewers exactly how to cook a dish,” he said.

“It's like being present in someone's home through the screen, where they watch and replicate your recipe.”

“Since you can't be there to supervise them, your recipe needs to be clear, precise, and foolproof so that it helps them create a great dish at home. That's what defines success as a TV chef,” he added.

However, he is stressed that working as a chef comes with different challenges.

“There, you're representing a larger format, showcasing the fine art of cooking on a professional level. On the other hand, as a TV host, you're not just cooking; you're also entertaining, making people happy, and forming a connection with them. Through television, I become part of their lives, as if I'm sitting at their dining table or in their hearts,” he said.

“Both roles have their unique challenges, and neither is easier or harder than the other. They're simply different, and I've enjoyed embracing both. When I host a TV show as a chef, I focus on not just the food but also the experience of making people feel like I'm a part of their family. That's what makes it special and rewarding,” chef concluded.