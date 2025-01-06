Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Partners With Public News Korea To Distribute Canadian Stories Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Helen Siwak, Publisher & EICVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, the premier digital publication dedicated to showcasing the best of Canada's West Coast, published by EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc, is pleased to announce a two-year partnership with Public News Korea . This collaboration will allow Folio to distribute key Canadian stories to Public News Korea's extensive readership, raising the global profile of luxury brands and personalities based on Canada's vibrant West Coast.Founded in 2004, Public News Korea has become a trusted source of information, known for its commitment to public interest and social responsibility. With an extensive domestic and international news network, including partnerships with Kakao, Naver, Daum, and Xinhua News Agency in China. This makes it an ideal platform to share Folio's high-quality content with readers in Korea and across Asia.Through this partnership, Public News Korea will feature articles exclusive to Folio that showcase luxury brands operating in Canada such as Maison Birks, OMEGA, Stefano Ricci, Macallan, and Fazioli Pianoforte. In addition, Folio's coverage of West Coast Canadian wineries like District Wine Village and Phantom Creek will also be highlighted, alongside profiles of prominent figures like Calvin Ayre, the Antigua-based Canadian billionaire philanthropist. These stories, showcasing elegance, elevated living, and entrepreneurship, will be shared with Public News Korea's vast audience.Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio, commented: "This partnership is a pivotal moment for us as we continue to champion the luxury lifestyle of Canada's West Coast on the world stage. Public News Korea offers us an invaluable opportunity to share our stories with a dynamic and discerning audience in South Korea and beyond. We are thrilled to bring global recognition to Canada's luxury brands, fine wines, and remarkable personalities, especially those who embody the entrepreneurial spirit and sophistication that define the West Coast. This collaboration will not only enrich our content but also foster meaningful connections between two distinct cultures, united by their appreciation for luxury and excellence."This partnership represents a significant step in Folio's global expansion strategy. By partnering with Public News Korea, the magazine aims to introduce the elegance and vibrancy of West Coast living to readers across Asia, solidifying the region's position as a hub for global luxury and innovation.About Public News Korea:Public News Korea is a trusted media outlet established in 2004, prioritizing public interest and social responsibility in its reporting. With a strong domestic and international network, including partnerships with Xinhua News Agency and other major platforms, Public News has become a global voice for reliable news, reaching over 225,000 monthly readers (2024).About Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine:Launched 2019, Folio is Vancouver's premier digital publication celebrating refined living through sponsored content and distributed through a DTC system of curated newsletters and affiliates. It spotlights luxury experiences, design, travel, dining, and culture with expertly curated ad-free content and stunning visuals. Highlighting Canadian changemakers and global influencers, the magazine offers engaging profiles, insightful lifestyle recommendations, and champions an eco-luxury living. From high-end fashion and plant-based dining to cigars, cocktails, and opulent retreats, Folio inspires readers to elevate everyday living with grace and sophistication.

