Exclusive To CES 2025: Bird Buddy Goes Beyond Birds With New Wonder Nature Tech Product Announcement

Designed to capture wondrous moments of nature in your backyard, Petal seamlessly merges cutting-edge engineering and to snap and live stream wildlife direct to your or smart device of choice. Using Nature Intelligence, an advanced AI layer, the new camera device interprets the sights and sounds of nature, from birds hatching to the flapping of butterfly's wings, a flower blooming and bees pollinating it, bringing a vibrant world to your fingertips. The versatile Petal, with optional solar roof, has a flexible stem and universal clip which means it can be positioned anywhere outdoors to capture living nature.

Franci Zidar, CEO Wonder, explains:

"With our new products under a different brand name, Wonder, we are able to go beyond birds to reveal the marvellous secret life of nature hiding in plain sight. Through Petal and Wonder Blocks we can use creative technology to spark curiosity and the joy of discovery, inviting people to connect and experience the natural world as it truly is, a place that is

buzzing and enchanting.

By reimagining our relationship with nature, with Wonder, we are creating a world that feels more alive, closer, and more interactive than ever. It delivers innovative ways to experience the beauty and magic of the natural world around our homes and helps us connect in a deeper, richer and more meaningful way with the natural life that surrounds us. "

Wonder Blocks are a modular system that create habitats for wildlife, transforming any space into a thriving ecosystem. Using a pedestal as the base, users can personalize their Wonder Block selecting from a range of options including a plant base, seed tray, bee hotel, butterfly feeder and bug hotel.

When paired with Petal, Wonder Blocks come alive recording the activities of all types of bugs and insects that enjoy ambling around your back yard, while watching plants thrive.

To find out more about Wonder, Petal and Wonder Blocks, visit: . Petal and Wonder Blocks will be available on Kickstarter in Spring 2025.

Announced as part of CES 2025, Bird Buddy has been selected by BBC StoryWorks as a partner for its next cohort of films addressing climate change. More information will be shared by BBC StoryWorks on January 10 2025 at their CES panel event.

