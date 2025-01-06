Balfour Capital Group Appointed Junior Bookrunner For LAYAN IPO On Bourse Bahrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve Alain LawrenceYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce its appointment as Junior Bookrunner for the planned initial (IPO) of LAYAN Holdings on Bahrain. This marks an exciting development for both Balfour Capital Group and LAYAN as the two organizations collaborate to bring this transformative project to the public market.LAYAN Holdings is poised to become a standout entity on the Bahrain Investment Market of Bourse Bahrain. Following productive discussions with the licensing team at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), approval and licensing for family offices acquiring the prestigious presidential and executive suites (penthouses) at LAYAN have advanced significantly.With strong interest from investors across Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Indian subcontinent, Florida, and the Caribbean, listing LAYAN as a public company aligns with the strategy to enhance scalability and broaden market reach. Preliminary assessments indicate that LAYAN meets the qualifications for listing, and formal conversations with the Bourse Bahrain team are set to commence in early January.Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group, remarked: "We are honored to support LAYAN Holdings in this landmark transaction. This IPO represents a key milestone for regional growth and global investment opportunities, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise to ensure its success."Balfour Capital Group will be working alongside Harley of London, a distinguished financial partner, to ensure the successful execution of this IPO. Harley of London brings extensive expertise and strategic insights to the initiative, further strengthening the project's credibility and investor appeal.Harley of London and Sanjeev Kumar: Leaders in Healthcare and WellnessHarley of London, under the visionary leadership of Sanjeev Kumar, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, has established itself as a global leader in the healthcare and wellness industry. Sanjeev Kumar's exceptional achievements and innovative approach have earned him the 2024 Global Recognition Award, celebrating his ability to build and scale businesses while fostering inclusivity and sustainable growth. Kumar's leadership has propelled Harley of London into a globally recognized brand, setting a benchmark for excellence in its field.Sanjeev Kumar has also been recognized with a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his remarkable contributions to the healthcare and wellness industry. As the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Harley Street Healthcare Group (HSHG), Kumar has demonstrated extraordinary ability to grow companies into globally recognized entities. His inclusive leadership style and innovative approach have enabled HSHG to expand operations worldwide while integrating advanced technology with ancient healing practices to create a holistic wellness model.HSHG has pioneered a 360-degree integrative wellness approach, blending personalized, preventive, and precise services under one roof. This model promotes a seamless patient experience, emphasizing proactive engagement and sustainable health solutions. Kumar's vision for the company highlights the importance of integrating physical, mental, and social well-being into modern healthcare delivery.Kumar's achievements include multiple prestigious awards such as the South East Asia Young Achievers Award, the Global Indian of the Year Award, and induction into the Passion Vista Hall of Fame. These recognitions underscore his role as a transformative leader and innovator, pushing the boundaries of healthcare standards.Global Impact and RecognitionHarley of London and HSHG's success reflects a commitment to sustainable healthcare solutions and international expansion. Kumar's vision has positioned his companies as leaders in delivering scalable and impactful healthcare services. This recognition reinforces their role as trusted partners in the IPO process and broader investment strategies.In addition to the ongoing capital raise, LAYAN Holdings will seek supplementary funding through the IPO. Pre-IPO financing discussions with a select group of investors are underway, further strengthening the project's financial foundation.Balfour Capital Group's involvement in this IPO underscores its commitment to facilitating strategic growth and capital markets access for dynamic businesses worldwide. With over $400 million in assets under management and a strong global presence, Balfour Capital Group continues to lead in innovative financial solutions and investment strategies.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+1 312-857-6941

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.