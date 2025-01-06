Japan’S LNG Empire: How The Island Nation Is Reshaping Global Energy Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan owns the world's largest and most valuable fleet of liquefied natural (LNG) carriers. This solidifies its position as a global leader in the industry.



The value of the Japanese LNG fleet stands at an impressive $37.8 billion as of February 2024, according to VesselsValue. This represents a significant increase from $30.3 billion in November 2022, highlighting the rapid growth and in this sector.



Japanese giants are at the forefront of this LNG dominance. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL ) leads the pack with 97 LNG carriers in operation as of March 2024, making it the world's largest owner of LNG ships.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) follows closely with 91 vessels, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is rapidly expanding its fleet with 46 LNG carriers and 20 more on order. The Japanese LNG carrier fleet totals 202 vessels, surpassing other major players in the industry.



This expansive fleet enables Japan to control approximately a quarter of all LNG shipments worldwide. On average, a Japanese-owned LNG cargo departs from a port every six hours.







Despite declining domestic demand, Japan's LNG market is projected to grow from $45.81 billion in FY2024 to $63.23 billion by FY2032. This growth underscores Japan's strategic pivot to maintain its significant presence in the global LNG trade, even as its domestic consumption wanes.



The Japanese government's policies direct companies to handle at least 100 million tonnes of LNG annually, aiming to preserve Japan's influence in global markets and secure energy resources.



Additionally, Japan is implementing a "Strategic Buffer LNG" framework to prepare for potential supply disruptions. It plans to quadruple its strategic LNG buffer to 840,000 mt annually by the mid-2020s.

