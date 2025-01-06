Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Franklin, Tennessee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Franklin Ridge, a highly anticipated new Nashville-area community, is coming soon to Franklin, Tennessee. of the model home and Sales Center will begin in summer 2025, with sales expected to commence later in the year.

Conveniently located near the McEwen Interstate 65 interchange, Franklin Ridge will feature 34 spacious single-family home sites with breathtaking views of Ropers Knob. The new Toll Brothers luxury homes in Franklin Ridge will feature 4 to 5 bedrooms and offer up to 4,350 square feet of living space. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $1.5 million. Prospective homeowners will select from three stunning home designs, each offered with three distinct exterior designs. Homes in Franklin Ridge will be built with the unparalleled quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is renowned.









“With thoughtfully designed floor plans that cater to the needs of today's discerning buyers, and an array of personalization options available, Toll Brothers will provide the ultimate in luxury living in Franklin,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee.“We are thrilled to introduce our first community in Franklin and look forward to continue building exceptional homes in this remarkable city in the Nashville area.”

Franklin Ridge residents will enjoy easy access to a wide array of shopping, dining, and all that the Cool Springs area offers. Franklin is also rich in the arts, entertainment, and recreational opportunities, making it a vibrant place to live. The community is also served by the highly regarded Williamson County and Franklin Special School Districts, ensuring excellent educational opportunities for families.

With major highways, including Interstate 65, just moments away, residents will appreciate convenient connections to Brentwood, Downtown Nashville, and the entire South Nashville corridor.

Toll Brothers' portfolio of new home communities in the greater Nashville area includes Toll Brothers at The Nations in Nashville, Tomlinson Pointe in Mt. Juliet, and upcoming communities Meadowlark in Murfreesboro, which is set to open in early 2025, and Toll Brothers at August Park in Spring Hill, scheduled for a spring 2025 opening.

For more information on Franklin Ridge and other Toll Brothers communities in the Nashville area, prospective home buyers can call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

