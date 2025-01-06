DIGI America To Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions At IPPE 2025 In Atlanta, Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Production & Processing Expo is the world's largest annual poultry and egg, meat and animal food event of its kind.A wide range of domestic and international decision-makers attend this annual event to find solutions for their business, with industry colleagues and learn about the latest technological developments and issues facing the industry.DIGI America is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for the Retail and Food Industries, offering an extensive range of products designed to streamline packaging, labeling, and pricing processes.From stretch wrapping and pre-printed label application to weigh, price, and label solutions, DIGI America's advanced technologies are built to enhance operations across diverse sectors including Produce, Seafood, Bakery, Cheese, and Meat & Poultry Processing.At the IPPE 2025 show, taking place from January 28th to January 31st in Atlanta, Georgia, DIGI America will showcase a variety of their equipment at Booth C43175. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore groundbreaking machines designed to optimize food industry operations, including:HI-700 Top and Bottom Labeler: A dynamic, high-speed labeler capable of processing up to 120 packages per minute, offering precision and efficiency for high-volume operations.W-5600SRX: An innovative solution engineered to meet the growing demand for high-mix, low-volume production, perfect for today's evolving food retail environment.WIW-700: A high-capacity, dynamic weigh-price labeling machine designed for versatility and speed.DPS-800s: A compact manual weigh-labeling system, ideal for smaller-scale applications requiring accuracy and reliability.Don't miss the chance to stop by and discover how these cutting-edge solutions can elevate your business and drive efficiencies in the food industry.

