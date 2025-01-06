California Regional MLS Redefines Its Value And Helps Agents Best Articulate Theirs In New Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following the commission lawsuits of 2024, the has been in a state of upheaval, leading to anxiety and uncertainty among many professionals. CRMLS has recognized the need to help those unsure of how to articulate their value better express what they can offer their clients. With the philosophy that the situation for real estate professionals is "different, not difficult," CRMLS has outlined its major tenets and how they each assist CRMLS users with their day-to-day and long-term business goals.

The four major pillars of CRMLS's value, as stated in the Value Redefined campaign, are:

FOCUSED TRANSPARENCY: No secrets, no withholding information, no tricks. CRMLS values being clear and providing relevant information with its users and consumers.

BROKER-FIRST PHILOSOPHY: The MLS is a broker collective and thrives along with its brokerage community. CRMLS does all it can to guide brokerages and provide what they need.

USER-ORIENTED MINDSET: Every agent has the power to help themselves with help from CRMLS. The products, support services, and education team CRMLS offers are there to enhance their experience, add to their skills, and increase their knowledge.

PROACTIVE VISION: With the old ways of doing things behind us, it's time to look towards tomorrow. CRMLS is deliberate about anticipating future opportunities and challenges – and taking action to shape and prepare for them ahead of time.



"Obviously, 2024 was a revolutionary year in real estate, but now that the dust has settled a bit, it's time we introduce the Value Redefined campaign," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "This isn't just CRMLS staking a claim on its own value, it's about ensuring that all our users know they are still vital to the real estate transaction, even if how they communicate that has changed. While the structure of the business may be different, the intrinsic knowledge isn't, so it's on CRMLS to make sure all our agents and brokers know that what they provide clients is still invaluable."

Hear more from Carter in this Value Redefined introductory video .

"We view the Value Redefined campaign as an opportunity to support our users as they continue to adapt to the new world that emerged from the uncertainty of 2024," said Nicole Aguilar, CRMLS Chief Marketing Officer and leader of the department spearheading the campaign. "2025 is a turning of the page, and the value that agents and brokers bring is unquestionable. We're here to help them convey that value."

The campaign will be communicated to CRMLS users via direct email, MLS dashboard content, social media, blogs, and more, and has already begun with several new designs and initiatives that will continue throughout 2025.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 103,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" CRML .

Press Contact:

Art Carter

[email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS