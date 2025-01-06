VIVTM Ring: The World's 1St Smart Ring With Generative Sleep Aid Sound At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chris Yeh, CEO of Blitzscaling Ventures in Silicon Valley, recently identified smart rings as a leading trend for 2025, highlighting their potential in the personal revolution. Yeh emphasized that the familiarity of wearing a ring provides a unique user experience, positioning the smart ring as a new standard for personal healthcare. With real-time health data collection and AI-powered health predictions, the VIVTM Ring is poised to become a standout product in the wearable market.

The VIVTM Ring measures and analyzes biometric signals-including heart rate, oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, and stress levels-thereby creating a hyper-personalized health monitoring device integrated with generative sleep aid sound technology for Wellness purpose.

Revolutionizing Health Management with Intuitive App Design

The VIVTM Ring is the only "Intuitive Smart Ring" available globally. It features a simplified VIVTM App interface that allows users to monitor and measure health metrics easily. Unlike competitors like Oura and Samsung Galaxy Ring, which suffer from cumbersome interfaces and unnecessary scrolling, VIV Health focuses on enhancing user experience and simplifying data visualization.

The device seamlessly integrates with Apple Health. The iOS app is now available, and an Android app is scheduled for release in February 2025. The basic version of the generative sleep aid sound has been completed, and a customized version will launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Enhancing Sleep Through Natural Soundscapes

Breaking from the industry norm of synthetic sound creation via digital signal processing, the VIVTM Ring prioritizes actual natural sounds. It includes recordings of ocean waves, deep-sea acoustics, rainfall in tranquil forests, and birdsong combined with monaural and binaural sounds to enhance sleep quality. VIV Health's proprietary patents underpin this innovative technology.

The "Generative Sleep Aid Sound" technology analyzes the biometric data, sleep patterns, and sleep cycles collected by the smart ring, constructing AI algorithm-driven personalized sleep audio that significantly improves sleep quality.

Distinctive Design and Advanced Technology

The VIVTM Ring features a concave center designed to resist scratching, and its diamond-cut chamfered edges provide both aesthetic appeal and luxury. In contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which has uncomfortable convex sensors, the VIVTM Ring employs a unique sensor technology that ensures superior comfort.

Ready for Global Market Launch

VIV Health has achieved the initial mass production milestone for the VIVTM Ring, completing development in December 2024. The company will participate in CES 2025 as part of the 'Seoul Bio Hub' of the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Korea, an incubator for healthcare technology startups. Since being selected as an incubated company in August, VIV Health has received ongoing marketing and business expansion support.

The VIVTM Ring is expected to commence sales in February 2025, with current processes in progress for FCC and CE certifications.

Aiming for Global Success in Wellness Smart Rings

With its debut at CES 2025, the VIVTM Ring aims to differentiate itself from other smart ring manufacturers like Oura, Galaxy Rin,g, and Ultrahuman by offering biometric measurement and monitoring and introducing the world's first generative sleep aid sound technology integrated within a smart ring. This marks a significant step in VIV Health's entry into the global market with a product focused on wellness.

Beyond Wellness to Medical Devices

VIV Health is working closely with Gangnam Severance Hospital, a top university hospital in Korea, for clinical trials to secure regulatory approval for its medical device products in 2025.

"We are working with Dr. Won-Seok Jang, who previously worked at Siemens Healthcare R&D and Samsung Medison and is currently a professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine's Graduate School of Medical Device Industry, as our Chief Scientific Officer to develop the medical device" said CEO James Shin. "We are excited to unveil the Wellness Smart Ring, VIV Ring, at CES 2025 and plan to complete development of the VIVTM Pro, a medical device smart ring capable of measuring Blood pressure and Atrial fibrillation, by the end of 2025."

About VIV Health

VIV Health Inc., based in Seoul, South Korea, is a digital health startup committed to developing innovative health monitoring solutions through the Intuitive Smart Ring with Generative Sleep Aid Sound, measuring biometric signals such as heart rate, oxygen levels, HRV, and sleep patterns, activity tracking. Designed for everyday use with an intuitive application, the VIVTM Ring allows users to manage their health easily. VIV Health is on track to complete the development of the VIVTM Pro- medical device smart ring-by 2025, aiming to expand

