Port Nimara, Anguilla’S New Marina Set To Revolutionise Economic Landscape

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) THE VALLEY, Anguilla – The SF Group, a leading international marina and development company based in Sweden, announced the commencement of the Marina excavation works of Port Nimara , a transformative maritime destination set to redefine Anguilla's economic and landscape.

Port Nimara is a comprehensive nautical development strategically located between the prestigious Cap Juluca and Altamer estates. The project offers 118 berths accommodating vessels up to 260 feet, a 62-key five-star hotel under a renowned New York luxury brand, and 18 beachfront villas, with potential expansion to 18 upland villas 45 residences. Its prime location, just 26 nautical miles from Gustavia in Saint Barthélemy and a mere 11 nautical miles from Sint Maarten international airport, ensures unparalleled accessibility for international travellers and yacht owners.

Developed in joint venture with TEI Inc., a New York based development group owned by Francis Greenburger, and Antillean Development LLC, an Anguillan based developer under the lead of George A. Fraser, the project is designed to be a catalyst for sustainable growth. David Mizrahi, managing partner of the development and CEO of SF Investments, emphasises:“Our goal is to create a world-class maritime destination that not only respects Anguilla's natural beauty but also propels the island into a new era of economic opportunity.”

The project is predicted to generate 200 direct employment opportunities and create approximately 500 peripheral jobs across hospitality, maritime, retail, and support sectors, attracting significant international investment. Constructed by Consigli in cooperation with SF Marina, Port Nimara will feature a premium yacht club, advanced customs and immigration services, a waterfront promenade, sophisticated security systems, and comprehensive maintenance services.

SF Marina has integrated sustainable design principles to ensure the project harmonises with Anguilla's marine ecosystem, incorporating advanced environmental protection measures. Complementing the marina development, Anguilla's airport will undergo a significant expansion, including a runway extension to 7,800 ft to allow for all size of private jets, as well as commercial planes which can make for direct commutes from major destination hubs in the US and a world-class VIP FBO terminal.

Port Nimara represents a visionary project that promises to transform Anguilla's maritime landscape and create a new benchmark for luxury maritime destinations in the Caribbean.

The post Port Nimara, Anguilla's new marina set to revolutionise economic landscape appeared first on Caribbean News Global .