Introducing The Freshstart Sober Living Program In Pueblo, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hazelbrook Recovery's mission: Fighting addiction and empowering individuals through innovative recovery programs and support.

Hazelbrook launches the FreshStart Sober Living Program in Pueblo, Colorado

- Former resident Kyle WPUEBLO COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hazelbrook Sober Living 's FreshStart Program just launched in Pueblo, Colorado. This unique program combines the stability of sober living with innovative peer coaching and work-based training and is designed to support individuals on their journey to long-term sobriety. It is the first program of its kind in the region, tailored to meet the unique needs of Southern Colorado's recovery community.The 'FreshStart' program is the brainchild of a team of experienced addiction recovery professionals who saw a need for a more comprehensive approach to sober living. 'We recognized that traditional sober living homes often lack the necessary support and structure for individuals to fully transition back into society successfully,' said Owner/Operator Owen Taylor. 'That's why we developed a program that provides a safe and sober environment and specialty peer coaching to assist residents in sourcing meaningful employment opportunities; this comprehensive approach allows individuals to build a strong foundation for long-term recovery through work and sobriety.'Peer Coaching and Clinical Support: Every Step of the WayThe program integrates peer coaching and clinical therapy support to connect residents with mentors who have walked similar paths. These peer coaches play a crucial role in providing encouragement, accountability, and practical advice, fostering a supportive community where individuals can thrive.A Bridge to SuccessThe FreshStart Program takes a comprehensive approach to workforce development, offering:.Career Planning Support: One-on-one guidance to identify strengths and career aspirations..Employment Assistance: Tailored coaching to source meaningful jobs while maintaining sobriety..Scholarship Opportunities : Financial aid for qualified individuals ensures financial barriers do not hinder personal and professional growth.A Vision for Pueblo's Recovery CommunityThis initiative reflects a deep commitment to strengthening Pueblo's recovery community. Hazelbrook is creating a multidimensional recovery solution tailored to individual success by addressing economic independence, personal transformation, and community reintegration. This program aims to strengthen Southern Colorado's workforce and recovery ecosystem by addressing employment and recovery challenges. By supporting the FreshStart Program, the community can contribute to a healthier and more productive society.Applications are now open. If you or someone you know could benefit, contact us for more details or to apply for scholarship opportunities.

OWEN TAYLOR

Hazelbrook Sober Living

+1 303-881-4430

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.