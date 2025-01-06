Curve Dental Earns Top Spot In New Dental Industry Report Highlighting Technology Trends Shaping The Business Of Dentistry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The study explores the key trends reshaping the practice of dentistry-from technological advancements to rising operational costs and shifting patient expectations. The findings highlight the increasing importance for practices to adopt cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, improve patient care, and enhance security.

Key Insights from the Report



Leadership : Curve is listed as a top-rated solution among cloud-based practice management systems, praised for its all-in-one architecture and seamless integration.

Market Growth : The growing demand for advanced dental procedures and increased patient expectations positions cloud-based platforms as essential for scaling and modernization. Efficiency & Security : Practices leveraging Curve Dental's platform can reduce IT maintenance costs , improve cybersecurity, and eliminate workflow inefficiencies that are common with legacy systems.

"The Frazier & Deeter report highlights a turning point for the dental industry, where modernization is no longer optional but critical for growth and sustainability," said Jana Macon, President of Curve Dental. "We are honored to see Curve recognized for helping practices transition from outdated systems to a more modern solution that drives efficiency, strengthens security, enhances patient care, and meets the demands of a changing dental landscape."

Revolutionizing Practice Management with Curve Dental

Designed to simplify workflows with its ever-evolving suite of features, benefits and integrations, Curve continues to set the bar for innovation in dental software, providing the tools dental professionals need to stay connected and efficient-anytime, anywhere. Curve's comprehensive cloud-based platform and best-in-class mobile app eliminate the need for multiple disjointed tools, which only increase security risks. Through strategic integrations with industry leaders like Mango Voice, Pearl®, Bola AI, DentalXChange, Patient Prism and DrFirst, Curve's award-winning practice management software is truly a one-stop business solution for practices of all sizes.

"In today's world of dental and medical practice, innovation and security are paramount. Dentists need technology partners who prioritize both," adds Macon. "The right technology is essential to achieving operational excellence and can be the difference between thriving or surviving. Curve enables dental practices of all sizes to scale efficiently while delivering superior patient experiences."

