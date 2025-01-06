ON Partners Strengthens Healthcare And Life Sciences Expertise With Strategic Investment & Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Jessica Johnson Joins ON Partners, Enhancing Expertise to Drive C-Level Success across Healthcare and Life Sciences –

CLEVELAND, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners , a pure-play retained executive search firm that builds diverse C-level and board leadership teams, has expanded its focus in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. With the new addition of Jessica Johnson, the firm further strengthens its expertise to meet the growing demand for executive leadership across the C-Suite in areas such as Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, Life Sciences Technology, Medical Devices, and BioPharma. This strategic investment underscores ON's commitment to delivering exceptional leadership solutions across these critical industries within growth equity, private equity, and public organizations.

Johnson brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare and life sciences executive search, specializing in C-suite and senior executive roles for organizations spanning venture capital-backed startups to Fortune 500 public companies, with substantial emphasis on private equity. Her client portfolio includes more than 500 completed searches for industry leaders, with significant overlap in ON's client portfolio, including Summit Partners, Francisco Partners, Thermo Fisher, and Insight Partners.

She joins a team of experts at ON Partners, including partners Nina McMaster and Suzanne Zebedee, Ph.D., both recognized for their industry-leading experience and deep commitment to the firm. Johnson will also collaborate with partner Ashley Day, Ph.D., who joined the firm in September , further solidifying ON Partners' healthcare market expansion.

Recently promoted to senior partner, McMaster brings 15 years of executive search expertise in healthcare IT, healthcare services, technology, and life sciences. This has resulted in successful placements with companies like IntelyCare, Net Health, Cytel, and RxBenefits. Zebedee has been a driving force in life sciences executive search, particularly within private equity (PE) and venture capital-backed (VC) organizations for over 25 years. Her deep experience and industry knowledge have established her as a highly trusted client advisor. Having held human capital leadership roles at FFL Partners and CI Capital Partners, Day brings substantial PE experience and critical buy-side insights. Her focus on healthcare and tech-enabled services, with a specialized focus on C-level roles, significantly enhances ON's ability to deliver tailored leadership solutions to PE firms and their portfolio companies.

“The addition of Jessica is profound for the team and aligns closely with our vision to strengthen the ON Partners platform with top-tier talent in these pivotal industries,” said Bryan Buck, managing partner at ON Partners.“Jessica brings unparalleled expertise and a proven legacy of success, making her an invaluable asset to our team. Her exceptional track record in private equity enhances our capabilities, and we are confident her leadership will drive meaningful growth and innovation as we execute our strategic ambitions. This is a team built on collaboration and industry experience.”

These collective efforts reflect ON's expansion and investment into healthcare and life sciences, key industries experiencing significant transformation, disruption, and growth. By building a dedicated and highly experienced team, ON is positioned to deliver leadership solutions that align with clients evolving needs in Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, Life Sciences Technology, Medical Devices, and BioPharma.

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

