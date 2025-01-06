His Holiness Abune Petros Gives Benediction

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Holiness Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, gave benediction in connection with Christmas.

During his address, His Holiness Abune Petros provided a comprehensive explanation of the spiritual significance of the holiday. He extended his warm Christmas greetings to the Eritrean people, both within the country and abroad, as well as to the Defense Forces.

Furthermore, Abune Petros urged the faithful to offer their support to the families of martyrs and to lend a helping hand to disadvantaged fellow nationals.

