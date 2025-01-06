Vitamins Market Size To Reach USD 10.54 Billion By 2032 Trends, Share And Growth Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vitamins Market

Vitamins Set for Robust Growth Amid Rising Deficiency Awareness, Aging Population, and Shift Toward Preventive Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Vitamins market size was estimated at USD 5.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.54 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Vitamins Market Thrives on Deficiency Awareness and Preventive Health TrendsThe vitamins market is witnessing substantial expansion, fueled by rising awareness of vitamin deficiencies among 30% of the population. Awareness drives supplement demand, as consumers focus on preventive health -67% prioritize their overall well-being. As older adults look for vitamins aligned with their unique nutritional requirements, the aging population-expected to represent 20% of the worldwide demographic during the forecast period-also supports the expansion of the market.Trends in the industry such as a 12% increase in vegan vitamin supplements indicate the expanding market opportunity for focused solutions. 30% of total sales comes from e-commerce, and the development of retail channels around the world enhances accessibility which contributes to driving the markets. Public health campaigns and fortification programs out from under widespread deficiencies; continue to expand vitamin applications over food, beverages, animal feed, and health care. Busy lifestyles and dependence on processed foods have led many consumers to consider supplements as a way to fill health voids, resulting in continued expansion of the market.Get a Free Sample Report of Vitamins Market @Key Companies in the Vitamins market includeKoninklijke DSM NVGlanbia PLCADMBASFLonza GroupAdisseoVitablend Nederland BVSternVitamin GmbHFarbest-Tallman Foods CorporationThe Wright GroupZhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co. LtdNewGen PharmaRabar Pty Ltd.ResonacBTSA BIOTECNOLOGÍAS APLICADAS SLMarket AnalysisThe vitamins market is fuelled by growing consumer interest in health and wellness and a rising incidence of micronutrient gaps around the world. To fill nutritional gaps and improve general physical and mental performance, consumers are incorporating vitamins into their daily routines.The shift towards healthier living - better eating and fitness - has made it so that vitamins were no longer an accessory but were a required key to good health. Key Market SegmentsBy Type.Vitamin A.Vitamin B.Vitamin C.Vitamin D.Vitamin E.Vitamin KBy Application Type.Healthcare Products.Personal Care.Food & Beverages-Infant Food-Beverages-Dairy Products-Bakery & Confectionery Products-Others.FeedBy Source Type.Synthetic.NaturalSegment AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, the vitamin B complex segment was the most dominant type in the market on account of its diverse benefits, such as tissue repair, nerve function support, and improved energy metabolism. The diverse application of this glycoprotein having its important position in pregnancy and involvement in cosmetics and dairy products positioned it as an eminent source for diverse application at the industrial level. The diverse application of this glycoprotein having its important position in pregnancy and involvement in cosmetics and dairy products positioned it as an eminent source for diverse application at the industrial level.By ApplicationThe healthcare sector which includes dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market share in 2023. Fortified dairy products, beverages, and infant formulas are also a large segment of the food and beverage applications. Vitamins are commonly used in animal feed supplements and personal care products, although these applications hold a relatively low market share.By SourceThe natural vitamins segment, dominated the market with 52% of the market share during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for clean-label products. Plant-based solutions derived from animals and plants, which align with consumer preferences for sustainable and organic solutions, signal an emerging trend away from previously common synthetic vitamins.Regional InsightsThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the vitamins market, with an estimated 45% market share. Its dominance stems from China's massive population and growing adoption of processed foods and personal care products. Japan and India also show healthy growth potential with rising health awareness and shifts in eating patterns. World-class manufacturing facilities in the region only solidify its global leader status.North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, Obesity and lifestyle-related illness have exploded across North America and are on the rise. Thus, this has also led to an increased consumer tendency towards functional foods and supplements that supply added health benefits beyond those of standard nutrition. Such fortified, enriched, and enhanced foods, in addition to nutritional supplements, are being included in the daily diet for better health results.Recent Market DevelopmentsMay 2024: Sales for Vitamin B12 supplements have skyrocketed with the growing awareness around the nutrient's vital role in protecting health. Bigger demand, data from IQVIA, a clinical research agency, shows a steep increase. At the same time, data from Pathkind Labs suggest that one in every four Indians are deficient in Vitamin B12, and some researchers identify it as a potential“silent epidemic” that needs to be addressed at the earliest.February 2023: Bayer AG expanded its“Nutrient Gap Initiative” to enhance global access to vitamins and minerals essential to good health. It intends to extend this program to 50 million people in underserved communities by 2030, reaffirming its dedication to tackling malnutrition and health equity across the globe.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Vitamins Market by Type8. Vitamins Market by Application Type9. Vitamins Market by Source Type10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. Conclusion 