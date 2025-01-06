Ukraine Should Act As“Single Front” With West In Potential Settlement Talks - Ex-FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine should act as a“single voice and single front” with Western partners in potential negotiations to end the war while negotiations with Russia alone are unacceptable for the country.

This opinion was expressed by former Foreign Minister, now chief of the Center for Russian Studies Volodymyr Ohryzko, who spoke with NV , Ukrinform reports.

“I think that this emphasis (that negotiations with Russia can only be held after the agreements have been reached with the U.S. president with the participation of the EU, - ed.) is correct because civilized nations should sit on one side of the table, and barbarians on the other... This division should be fixed because when some Western leaders keep repeating the mantra that 'we must ensure the strongest (negotiating) position for Ukraine', as if pushing it to talk to this savage country one on one, this, I believe, is absolutely unacceptable for us,” the diplomat said.

Ohryzko once again stressed that Ukraine is part of the West, covering it from aggression and fighting for Western values.

“Whether those countries want to understand this or not, this is an objective thing. Therefore, I believe we must rally Western civilization and speak with one voice and in one front,” the former Foreign Minister emphasized.

In his opinion, there can be no peace talks with Putin as a war criminal so they could be possible only at the level of delegations.

"These could be delegations from Ukraine, the USA, UK, France, the EU, NATO Mission, perhaps a few more countries that would like to participate. And on the other (Russian) side, let them choose their partners – be it Lukashenko, Kim Jong-un, or some other people of the same kind," said Ohryzko.

Commenting on the possibility of Zelensky's meetings with the U.S. pPesident-elect, the diplomat stressed that they should be organized and held "because, if Trump really wants some results, he must first talk to those who are on his side."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman that negotiations with Russia could only be held after agreements have been reached with the U.S. president with the participation of the EU on the way to stop the war and on security guarantees for Ukraine.