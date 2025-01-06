Global Powers Accelerate Hypersonic Technology Development Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Hypersonic Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hypersonic has a long history, stretching back more than half a century. Comparable to unmanned aerial (UAVs), the perceived potential of the has waxed and waned over the years but increasing multi-polarity (and the war in Ukraine) has driven intense by countries such as Russia, China, and the US. Hypersonic refers to aerial objects-including aircraft, missiles, rockets, and spacecraft-that can reach speeds through the atmosphere greater than Mach 5, which is nearly 4,000 miles per hour (6437 km/h). The Mach number indicates how many times the speed of sound an object is traveling. As objects travel faster, technical challenges such as atmospheric heating increase exponentially, a paradigm that has historically limited designers.

The US, Russia, and China are all testing hypersonic technology, generating fears of escalating global competition for weaponry that has the potential to render current defenses inadequate. Russia's use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine has been confirmed, representing the first combat use of these weapons, and Ukraine has claimed the first successful interception of hypersonic missiles. This and the pace of development in China have raised concerns about the progress of the other nations' programs. US investment culminated in fielding its first hypersonic platform in 2023.

Aside from military applications, hypersonic technology promises extremely fast commercial flight. However, flight at such high speeds is extremely energy-demanding, leading to high operational and maintenance costs, while many aviation companies are pushing more toward sustainable and energy-efficient aviation initiatives. With the future of commercial aviation looking increasingly green, and with inherent challenges to the commercial hypersonic profit model, it appears unlikely that hypersonic passenger flights will emerge as a major market.

Key Highlights



Overview of hypersonic technologies

Studies of emerging trends and their broader impact on the market. Analysis of the various military and civilian hypersonic technologies programs currently under development, their history, and projections on future development initiatives.

Report Scope



The key technology and commercialisation challenges that the hypersonic industry is facing

The investment opportunities for prime contractors, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole hypersonics value chain are covered. Highlights from the range of different sustainability programs currently being undertaken by various defense and aerospace companies.

Reasons to Buy



Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the hypersonics theme. Understanding how spending on hypersonics will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Company Coverage:



BAE

Thales

Saab

ECA

Dassault

Fincantieri

Hendsoldt

Kongsberg

Indra

Lockheed Martin. Leonardo

MBDA

Naval Gorup

Rheinmetall

Bittium

Chaniters

Danish Aerotech

ESG

gomSpace

Rohde & Schwarz

Schiebel Terma

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Achieving hypersonic flight

Types of hypersonic weapons

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic Trends

Regulatory Trends

Industry Analysis

Market size & growth forecasts

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Testing systems

Thermal technology

Hypersonic engines

Control Systems

Warheads

Missile bodies

Hypersonic defense

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards Aerospace, Defense & Security scorecard

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900