ZINFI Continues To Thrive As A Leader In G2's Winter 2025 Grid Report For Partner Management Software

Among the four companies earning a slot in the leader's quadrant, ZINFI's overall Satisfaction Score is 28 points higher than its nearest competitor

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of

Unified Partner Management (UPM)

solutions, today announced that G2, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has once again named the company as a "Leader" in its Winter 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has held its position in G2's leaders' quadrant for multiple consecutive quarters

dating back to 2019, and is one of only four providers to earn the leadership designation in the current report. Among the four companies currently in the leader's quadrant, ZINFI holds the top G2 Satisfaction Score

(98), 28 points ahead of its nearest competitor. ZINFI is also identified as "Best for Mid-Market" in G2's current summary of "Best Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software."

G2 strives to be the world's most trusted and influential marketplace for software buyers, sellers, and service providers. The G2 Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Partner Relationship Management (PRM) category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data sourced from third parties. In addition to G2's rigorous review moderation process , that trust is earned by applying a consistent set of guidelines, methodologies, and definitions to give buyers the best view of a particular B2B software market.

G2's Satisfaction Score for Partner Management Software is derived from user-focused metrics (Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Quality of Support), admin-focused metrics (Ease of Admin, Ease of Setup, Ease of Doing Business With) and general satisfaction scores (Likelihood to Recommend, Direction of Product). Based on 480 reviews from actual users, ZINFI earned scores of 94% or higher on each of these eight metrics, including a score of 98% on Likelihood to Recommend and scores of 97% on four additional metrics.

"ZINFI is all about empowering our customers as they look for new and better ways to connect, collaborate, communicate, co-market and co-sell with their partners," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "We have always had a long-term, customer-focused approach to doing business, and we will continue to diligently monitor and learn from user feedback as we expand and improve our software to adapt to an evolving market and a constantly changing business environment. Nearly 500 of our customers have weighed in on G2 so far, and we are thrilled to learn that they continue to express overwhelming levels of satisfaction on key metrics like our platform's usability, our responsiveness to their product and support requirements, and the ease with which they can perform important tasks like admin and setup."



The complete Winter 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software can be downloaded here :

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

a company leading the definition and creation of

Unified Partner Management

(UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities. In 26 countries, these core UPM SaaS solutions are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on

partner relationship management , please visit our website at

. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on

LinkedIn

and the

ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

