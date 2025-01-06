Ultralife Corporation Expands Leadership Team To Drive Rapid Growth Plans

NEWARK, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Luke as Chief Marketing Officer and James Pope as Senior Vice President - Sales & Business Development, Battery & Energy Products, effective January 6, 2025.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff will be responsible for reframing our corporate and brand strategies, providing alignment and accountability throughout the global organization. He will collaborate closely with our sales and engineering teams to develop and execute effective go-to-market strategies, ensuring that Ultralife's products and solutions meet the evolving needs of our customers. Jeff brings over two decades of experience in B2B marketing, including genomics, agriculture, heavy equipment, energy and industrial computing.

In his new role, James will focus on expanding our reach into both existing and new markets and applications, and on aligning the efforts of our global sales and business development teams in pursuing opportunities that maximize revenue, build strategic partnerships, and strengthen our presence in competitive markets. He brings over thirty-seven years of experience in the battery and power industry, with a career that spans all major segments of the industry, including cell manufacturing, pack manufacturing, charger development, and work with representative organizations supporting battery and power solutions.

"As we enter 2025 and begin to commercialize our transformational products, strengthening our marketing and sales activities is critical to the successful execution of our long-term growth strategy," said Mike Manna, President and CEO of Ultralife Corporation. "Jeff has a passion for seeing people, ideas and companies thrive and has fostered these outcomes through continuous improvement, innovation and coaching programs. James has an established reputation as a dynamic leader in sales and business development and a proven ability to align technical innovation with strategic business objectives.”

“With Jeff and James joining our executive management team, we are even better positioned to expand our new product development pipeline, foster durable customer relationships and capitalize on highly attractive growth opportunities to achieve our ambitious reach and growth goals,” added Manna.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit .