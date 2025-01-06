Azerbaijan reports Armenian troops firing on army positions in Lachin

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan stated on Monday that Armenian shoot at its locations in the nation’s western Lachin area through the night.



A report from the Azerbaijani Defense stated that its troops close to the villages of Zabukh and Jaghazur were fired upon by Armenian troops late Sunday between 22:00 and 22:10 local time (1800GMT and 1810GMT).



“We would like to inform you that in recent days, units of Armenia’s have fired on our positions several times, and all these cases have been registered accordingly,” the statement said.



Armenia's Defense Ministry later rejected Baku's statement, saying it "doesn't correspond to reality."



The happening is the first of its kind to be stated by Baku since September 2024.



Interactions among Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian army took Karabakh—a land globally known as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent area, such as Lachin.



MENAFN06012025000045016953ID1109058520