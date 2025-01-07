Inside Prashant Kishor's 'Luxurious' Vanity Van: Walkie Talkie Facility, Spacious Bedroom, Padded Chairs, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has recently found himself at the centre of controversy due to his luxurious vanity van parked near his protest site at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

As Prashant Kishor embarked on a hunger strike demanding justice for students affected by the alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam question paper leak, his high-end vehicle has drawn significant attention and criticism.

The Bihar Police had raided Gandhi Maidan and detained Prashant Kishor's vanity van. Fifteen other vehicles being used by the Jan Suraaj Party during Prashant Kishor's protest at Gandhi Maidan were also confiscated, India Today reported.

Prashant Kishor Vanity Van in Focus: Features

Prashant Kishor 's vanity van is reportedly valued at around ₹2 crore, is said to cost ₹25 lakh per day in rental fees.

The Vanity Van is reportedly equipped with a range of luxury features, including air conditioning, a kitchenette, a comfortable sleeping area, and even a bathroom.

Following features of Prashant Kishor's Vanity Van were detailed in an India Today report. The news media report quoted the driver and said that the opulent caravan

-Houses a spacious bedroom

-Modern washroom

-Two padded chairs

-Can accommodate not more than two-three people at once

-Equipped with a walkie-talkie facility through which the person sitting inside the vehicle can contact the driver while on the go.

-A fridge is also placed inside the vanity van

Prashant Kishor on Why He Needs the Vanity Van?

Prashant Kishor defended the presence of the Vanity Van, stating that it serves as a practical necessity during his fast. He remarked,“If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap.”