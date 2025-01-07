Major Reshuffle In UP Police Department; 8 Sps Transferred

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 8 (IANS) In a significant move, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced a major reshuffle in the state's department, with 12 IPS officers being transferred, including eight Superintendents of Police (SPs), across various key districts.

The transfers, which were made on the directions of the government, were executed by the DGP headquarters.

Among those affected by the reshuffle are the SPs of eight districts, including Sultanpur, Amroha, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Basti.

2012 batch IPS officer Somen Verma, former SP of Sultanpur, has now been appointed as the SP of Mirzapur.

2013 batch IPS officer Kunwar Anupam Singh, former SP of Amroha, will now serve as the SP of Sultanpur.

2012 batch IPS officer Sankalp Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Lucknow Police Commissionerate, has been assigned as the new SP of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Other key transfers include:

2013 batch IPS officer Ganesh Saha, who was posted in Lakhimpur, has now been made the SP of Mainpuri.

2014 batch IPS officer Abhinandan, former SP of Mirzapur, has been given the responsibility of Basti.

Vinod Kumar, a 2014 batch IPS officer (SPS), who served as the SP of Mainpuri, will now take charge as the new SP of Kannauj.

2014 batch IPS officer Meenakshi Katyayan, the SP of Bhadohi, has been appointed as the SP Intelligence in Kanpur.

Basant Lal, a 2015 batch IPS officer (SPS), who was posted in Kanpur, has been transferred to the Lucknow Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) Headquarters.

Additionally, several district officers have also been reassigned:

Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, 2016 batch IPS officer and the current SP of Basti, has been posted to the Lucknow Commissionerate.

2016 batch IPS officer Amit Kumar Anand, the former SP of Kannauj, has been sent to Amroha.

2018 batch IPS officer Abhimanyu Manglik, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Saharanpur City, has been promoted to the role of SP in Bhadohi.

2021-batch IPS officer Vyom Bindal, the ASP of Muzaffarnagar, has been appointed as the in-charge SP City of Saharanpur.

In a separate move, 1992 batch IPS officer Deepesh Juneja, the Director General (DG) of Prosecution, has been assigned additional charge of the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID).

The government has also cancelled the transfer order of 1999 batch IPS officer Sanjeev Gupta, the Home Secretary, to the DGP Headquarters, along with the transfer of 1996 batch IPS officer N. Ravinder, DGP's GSO, to ADG ACO.

2003 batch IPS officer Nachiketa Jha, IG Headquarters, has been shifted to IG Establishment, and 2006 batch IPS officer Shalabh Mathur, IG Establishment, will now oversee IG Personnel.

These extensive changes in the Police department reflect the government's efforts to strengthen the state's law enforcement and administration ahead of upcoming challenges.