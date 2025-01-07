'Aap Bigaad Rhe Ho': Netizens To Shaadi's Anupam Mittal On Request To OYO CEO After Changes In Check-In Rules

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shaadi founder and Shark Tank India 's judge Anupam Mittal 's humorous request to OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal after introducing new check-in guidelines has lightened up social media users.
OYO has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels, starting from Meerut, under which all couples will be asked to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in , including for bookings made online.
Following that, in a post on X, Anupam Mittal tagged Agarwal and said, "Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par 'OYO' discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar? 👊🏼
The post has been viewed by 134.5K users, and hundreds of people have reacted to it.
Ritesh Agarwal called it a great suggestion and said,“Anything that encourages having a jeevansaathi!” Also Read
Several social media users have reacted to a post by the Shaadi founder.
Mahima Jalan, who identified herself as a personal brand builder, asked to give discount codes on wedding venues over OYO naughty Anupam.
To which Anupan responded saying,“Karein?”
A used named Aashay asked,“How about sponsoring the first two nights of the honeymoon for a newly married couple in premium OYO properties who were matched on.”
Anupam was quick to respond saying they can certainly consider a lottery system.
“Arre baba .. itna toh hum Nahin lete but we can certainly consider a lottery system and give these out to a few ppl every month,” said Anupam.
“The unexpected collab of the year 🏆,” said another user. Also Read
One of the users said that the move will beneift to both.“Basically you are offering @ShaadiDotCom discount code to 'OYO' give and take, dono ka fayda.”
“it's like they're arranging marriages AND honeymoons now!,” said Jitender Singh.
A user named Parag Mandpe suggested,“You both should start a honeymoon package.” Also Read
Meanwhile on Tuesday, OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt. Ltd. reported a net profit of ₹114.64 crore for the financial year 2023-24, marking a turnaround from the net loss recorded in 2022-23.
